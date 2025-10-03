

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the travel period for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reminded travelers to use vigilance when crossing the nation's ports of entry.



Beginning after sundown October 6, until after nightfall on October 13, travelers observing Sukkot may carry religious items that are normally regulated to prevent the introduction of invasive pests and diseases. These items, including ethrogs, palm fronds (lulav), twigs of willow (aravah) and myrtle (hadassim), might be allowed into the United States after inspection by CBP agriculture specialists.



Travelers can bring ethrogs into the U.S. through specific ports in the North Atlantic or Northern Pacific regions. The ethrog will need to be unwrapped so a CBP agriculture specialist can inspect it and will not be allowed in if they find pests or insect damage.



Single palm fronds will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if they find no pests or symptoms of disease.



European twigs of willow are prohibited from entering the United States, but if they come from other locations, they will be inspected by CBP agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease, such as being green in color, having soft tissue, or sprouted buds are found.



Twigs of myrtle will be inspected by agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease are found.



Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths, is a Torah-commanded Jewish holiday celebrated for seven days, beginning on October 6.



