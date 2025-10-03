

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - A large fire and explosions were reported at a jet fuel production unit at Chevron's El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles Thursday night.



Large flames and substantial smoke emanated from the fire, which was confined to one area, and contained later.



No one was injured in the incident, Chevron said, adding that the company has informed the concerned authorities. It will investigate the cause of the fire and ensure the safe resumption of operations.



'Our office is coordinating with local and state agencies to ensure public safety,' California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office said on X.



Surrounding air quality was mostly unaffected, according to reports.



Manhattan Beach city authorities issued an emergency notification of a brief shelter-in-place order for parts of the region, located about two miles southwest of El Segundo.



The El Segundo refinery is one of the biggest refineries on the U.S. West Coast, processing 276,000 barrels of crude oil per day, according to Chevron.



