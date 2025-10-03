Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A3E2HF | ISIN: AU0000305815 | Ticker-Symbol: X84
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 09:59
2,320 Euro
-4,13 % -0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3202,40015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brazilian Rare Earths: Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project Mineral Resource Estimate

SYDNEY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to announce the release of a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project, defining a large-scale, high-quality bauxite province with premium alumina grades and significant contained gallium.

BAUXITE MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
568 Mt at 29.8% Total Available Alumina (TAA), including:
  • Direct-Ship Bauxite: 98 Mt at 41.9% TAA
  • Processed Bauxite: 191 Mt at 40.8% TAA
  • Benchmark-grade bauxite: Direct-ship bauxite product specifications aligned to the Guinean benchmark for metallurgical bauxite - attractive to international refiners seeking high-quality supply from a reliable, stable jurisdiction
  • Low RSI advantage: Low reactive silica index (RSI) lowers caustic consumption, improves alumina recovery, and is well-placed for tightening refinery feed specifications
  • High-confidence geology: Nearly 90% of the direct-ship resource within the Indicated Mineral Resource category - higher geological confidence to support mine-planning and economic studies
  • Processing uplift at scale: 470 Mt at 27.3% TAA, 6.2% RSI processed to 191 Mt product at 40.8% TAA, 2.7% RSI - potential capital-efficient pathway to export-grade bauxite
GALLIUM MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
568 Mt at 47.7 ppm: 27,098,000 kg contained Gallium
  • Strategic gallium opportunity: Resource hosts 27,098,000 kg of contained gallium - which positions Amargosa for emerging strategic supply chains essential for semiconductors, high-performance permanent magnets and defence applications
(Indicated + Inferred)
In-Situ Mineral Resources
Tonnes (m)TAA (%)RSI (%)Ga (ppm)Ga ('000 kg)
Direct Ship Bauxite9841.9%2.5%51.65,046
Beneficiable Bauxite47027.3%6.2%46.922,053
Total56829.8%5.6%47.727,098
(Indicated + Inferred)
Processed 20+ Mesh Product
Tonnes (m)TAA (%)RSI (%)Ga (ppm)Ga ('000 kg)
Beneficiable Bauxite19140.8%2.7%n.a.n.a.
Total19140.8%2.7%n.a.n.a.


Capital-Efficient, Direct-Ship Logistics and Scalability

  • Leading jurisdiction: Amargosa located in Bahia, Brazil - supported by a mature regulatory framework, expedited licensing and permitting (2-3 years), and strong governmental support for mineral development
  • Capital-efficient direct-ship opportunity: With 98 Mt of direct-ship bauxite (41.9% TAA; 2.5% RSI), Amargosa can initiate operations in the Northern District, leveraging established highways to the Enseada export port (~160km). Established highways extend these logistics to the Central District.
  • Enseada port MoU: Partnership signed with Port of Enseada that covers mine-to-port export logistics for Amargosa bauxite
  • High-quality infrastructure: Low-cost, renewable hydropower, with high-voltage transmission line access; multiple export-port infrastructure options; skilled local workforce; paved multi-lane federal and state highways; and planned FIOL rail integration to underpin rail-to-port expansion capacity
  • Scalable growth pathway: 191 Mt processed bauxite (40.8% TAA; 2.7% RSI) provides large-scale bauxite expansion opportunities using the future FIOL railway and Porto Sul export port
  • Exploration upside: Significant upside bauxite potential with an Exploration Target, supported by 56,919 metres of historical Rio Tinto drilling, providing a pipeline for further resource upside
  • Strategic options: BRE advancing strategic options for Amargosa to unlock shareholder value - joint ventures, de-merger/spin-out or IPO - to focus on its world-class Rocha da Rocha high-grade rare earth province
  • Next steps: Scoping Study by end-2025, bauxite upgrade test-work to assess upside in product grades, and resource drilling growth upside and optimisation

BRE Managing Director and CEO, Bernardo da Veiga, said:

"Amargosa's maiden mineral resource estimate defines a large-scale, high-quality bauxite province with premium alumina grades and low reactive silica - a key advantage as global alumina refineries prioritise higher-quality bauxite specifications from reliable, stable jurisdictions.

With direct highway access to bulk-export logistics in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, we see a clear path to an early, capital-efficient direct-ship bauxite operation with the potential to scale to higher production via a large-scale processed bauxite opportunity. A near-term Scoping Study will map these exceptional development pathways and support long-term value creation options for Amargosa."

The complete news release can be found here.

Contacts
Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO
investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com
Sign up to our investor hub at investors.brazilianrareearths.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
