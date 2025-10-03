

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI has announced that the investigative agency and its law enforcement partners made 8,629 arrests across the country as part of Summer Heat, the FBI's nationwide initiative targeting violent crime during the summer months.



'We are not messing around,' said FBI Director Kash Patel. 'Our No. 1 mission is crushing violent crime. If you hurt a child, we're coming for you. If you jack a car, we're coming for you. If you're polluting our neighborhoods with deadly drugs, we're coming for you.'



Between June 24 and September 20, all 55 FBI field offices participated in the multi-pronged offensive to crush violent crime. The FBI surged resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantling violent gangs and transnational criminal organizations, identifying and rescuing child victims, and resolving violent crime cases in Indian Country.



Of the 8,629 arrests, more than 6,500 fell under the FBI's Violent Crime and Gang program. In addition, agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 victim children. Summer Heat operations also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.



'We are grateful for Director Kash Patel and our brave FBI agents who removed more than 8,600 violent offenders from our streets this summer,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'Under President Trump's directive to make America safe again, this Department of Justice will continue prosecuting violent crime and dismantling criminal gangs who are wreaking havoc in our communities.'



Through one operation, the FBI surged resources to target the most violent offenders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Memphis, Tennessee; and Miami, Florida. FBI agents and their partners made 417 arrests and seized 159 firearms in those four cities.



Ten FBI field offices focused on finding dangerous fugitives, leading to more than 750 arrests - including more than 30 fugitives wanted for murder - and the seizure of more than 60 firearms.



