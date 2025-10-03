

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced the pricing of initial public offering of 12 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one class A ordinary share of the company and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the company's initial business combination. The units are expected to be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol AIIAU beginning October 3, 2025.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols AIIA and AIIAR, respectively.



