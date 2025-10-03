BioInvent International: BioInvent to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data for BI-1910, a TNFR2 Agonist for the Treatment of Solid Tumors, at SITC

As previously reported, the single agent dose escalation of BI-1910 in the Phase 1 study was completed without any notable adverse events

Updated clinical data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting to be held November 5-9, 2025, at National Harbor, MD (USA)

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV)(Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will present a poster with data from its trial of BI-1910 at the upcoming SITC Annual Meeting. The abstract title, which was released today, is "Preliminary Phase 1 results of clinical trial investigating BI-1910, a Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR2) agonist in solid cancer tumor patients."

BI-1910 is part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg)-targeting program, where currently the most advanced program, the Phase 2 program BI-1808, has been prioritized. As announced in August of this year, following a comprehensive strategic review - BioInvent decided to concentrate on advancing BI-1808 (as well as BI-1206, an FcyRIIB-blocking antibody). As part of this review, BioInvent is pausing the development of BI-1910.

TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs of the tumor microenvironment and has been shown to be important for tumor expansion and survival, representing a new and promising target for cancer immunotherapy.

Poster details:

Title: Preliminary Phase 1 results of clinical trial investigating BI-1910, a Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR2) agonist in solid cancer tumor patients.

Abstract number: 581

Date: November 7-8, 2025

Authors: Hernandez T., Doger B., Yachnin J., Staahl Rorberg K., Moreno I., Carneiro A., Falcon Gonzalez A., Holmkvist P., Karlsson I., Lindahl D., Meller M., Mårtensson L., Schoenborn-Kellenberger O., Sundstedt A., Teige I., Piliuhin D., Vaapil M., Wallin J., Frendéus B., McAllister A.

The abstract will be published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer ( JITC ) Abstract Supplement. A link to the supplement will be posted on the SITC website on November 4, 2025.

###

BI-1910 Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial (NCT06205706)

During this part of the Phase 1/2a study the safety, tolerability, and potential signs of efficacy of BI-1910 as a single agent were evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors.

As previously reported in January of this year, the single agent dose escalation of BI-1910 in the Phase 1 study has successfully been completed without any notable adverse events. Out of the 12 evaluable patients, six patients displayed stable disease. Early results indicated favorable pharmacokinetic data and robust target engagement, with patients in the target dose range showing evidence of induction of T cell proliferation.

About BI-1910

BI-1910 offers a differentiated, agonist approach to cancer treatment compared to BI-1808, BioInvent's first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody currently in a Phase 1/2a development. Both monoclonal antibodies were chosen as potential best-in-class, from a large family of binders generated through BioInvent's proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform.

BI-1910 is an agonistic human IgG2 mAb targeting TNFR2. BI-1910 stimulates T cells and enhances the activation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. It binds selectively to TNFR2 without inhibiting TNF-a binding. In preclinical models, BI-1910 combined with anti-PD1 showed additive anti-tumor activity, justifying clinical evaluation with pembrolizumab.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data for BI-1910, a TNFR2 Agonist for the Treatment of Solid Tumors, at SITC

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-to-present-phase-1-clinical-data-for-bi-1910-a-tnfr2-agonist-for-the-treatm-1081345