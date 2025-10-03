Lenovo Receives AA+ Rating From Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index

Achieving the Highest Industry Score and Leading in Environmental and Social assessment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Lenovo today announced its AA+ rating on the 2025 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, the index's second-highest rating. Within its industry, Lenovo achieved the highest score in the environmental and social areas. This index is?based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework.?

Companies are evaluated on seven subjects under the categories of Environmental, Social, and Governance: Corporate Governance, Human Rights, Labor Practices, The Environment, Fair Operating Practices, Consumer Issues, and Community Involvement and Development. The methodology behind the sustainability assessment is reviewed annually to incorporate developments within the evolving ESG landscape, with reference to both international and local protocols. The assessment framework is designed to capture both general and industry-specific criteria across the three E, S and G core aspects; each rated equally as a base, with additional industry-specific materiality factors applied.??

Continued inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index demonstrates Lenovo's long-term commitment to driving a smarter, more sustainable future for all. Lenovo is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative and is innovating to provide more energy-efficient products and solutions to its customers. Lenovo is also focused on contributing to the circular economy by integrating recycled materials into its products [1] and increasing the ease of repairability [2].

In social achievements, Lenovo fosters a culture of inclusion and mutual respect in its global workforce and extends these values to communities around the world. It has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign, Workplace Pride, and Disability:IN for its inclusive workplace practices. Since 2020, Lenovo has invested nearly US $100 million towards providing access to technology and STEM education for those who need it most.

In addition to recognition from the Hang Seng Sustainability Index, Lenovo has recently received Platinum Recognition from EcoVadis, an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, and the Gold Award from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) for Best Corporate Governance and ESG. Additionally, Lenovo was recently ranked #8 in Gartner's Top 25 Global Supply Chain, with an ESG Score of 9/10 and retained the top spot in Gartner Asia/Pacific Supply Chain Top 10 for fourth year. These achievements underscore Lenovo's commitment to transparent, credible progress across environmental, social and governance programs.

Learn more about Lenovo's ESG performance on ?Lenovo StoryHub?and in Lenovo's FY 2024/25 ESG Report.??

[1] In 2024, Lenovo's use of plastics containing recycled content was approximately 12 million kilograms (gross) with a net CL PCC of approximately 6.2 million kilograms.

[2] Lenovo provides users of many of its laptop and desktop products with the resources necessary to repair their own devices, as well as offering repair support and service options for many systems

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

