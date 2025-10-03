

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Firm bets of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October to address the growing stress in the U.S. labor market supported global market sentiment. Pain created by the U.S. government shutdown including the delay in publishing key economic data however limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are mildly positive. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed manner. Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, both the crude oil benchmarks rebounded, ending the four-day losing streak. Gold also recouped Thursday's losses. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,598.30, up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,724.10, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 24,373.69, down 0.27% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,471.65, up 0.47% France's CAC 40 at 8,045.42, down 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,645.05, down 0.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,769.50, up 1.85% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,987.40, up 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,140.92, down 0.54%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1740, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.3460, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 147.28, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6604, up 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3956, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 97.76, down 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.097%, up 0.22% Germany at 2.6973%, down 0.03% France at 3.515%, down 0.17% U.K. at 4.6960%, down 0.40% Japan at 1.662%, up 0.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $64.43, up 0.50%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $60.78, up 0.50%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,901.60, up 0.87%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $120,309.83, up 0.76% Ethereum at $4,474.20, up 1.36% XRP at $3.01, up 1.10% BNB at $1,105.15, up 4.22% Solana at $229.59, up 0.99%



