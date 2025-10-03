Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Wendy Colquhoun
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
b)
LEI
213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 5p shares
GB00BMV92D64
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,535 ordinary 5p shares
359.22 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC