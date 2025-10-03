Anzeige
03.10.2025 17:30 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Wendy Colquhoun

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

b)

LEI

213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 5p shares

GB00BMV92D64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

359.22 pence per share

5,535

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,535 ordinary 5p shares

359.22 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


