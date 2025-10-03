Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 03-Oct-2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 635400EOPACLULRENY18 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: TR Property Investment Trust Plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/10/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 03/10/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 7% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 7.154% 0.000% 7.154% 524,442,218 reached Position of previous notification 6.914% 0.000% 6.914% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 0 37,518,522 0.000% 7.154% SUBTOTAL A 37,518,522 7.154% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, % % % Inc. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, % % % LLC Ameriprise Financial, % % % Inc. Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK % % % International Limited Columbia Threadneedle % % % (Europe) Limited Columbia Threadneedle % % % AM (Holdings) Plc Columbia Threadneedle % % % Capital (Group) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Holdings) % % % Limited Columbia Threadneedle % % % Capital (UK) Limited Thames River Capital 6.499% % 6.499% LLP 11. In case of proxy voting: 12. Additional informationxvi: The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group. For clarity: The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.655% of the voting rights in the issuer. The entities within the chain of control of which Thames River Capital LLP is the ultimate subsidiary hold 6.499% of the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon, SN1 1HH on 3rd October 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 404140 EQS News ID: 2208122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208122&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)