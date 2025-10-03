Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma to Present at Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference - October 8-9, 2025

Showcasing Disruptive Sublingual Drug Delivery Technology with Lead Program Targeting H2 2025 FDA Submission for Sublingual Aspirin

Highlighting Key 2026 Milestones for Needle-Free Semaglutide (Diabetes, Weight Management) and a More-Rapid ED Medication

Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings Scheduled Across the Two-Day Virtual Conference

ESTERO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending sublingual drug delivery technology, today announced that Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.

The presentation will feature updates on the company's pipeline progress and key milestones expected throughout the remainder of 2025 and early 2026. Aspire is focusing its pipeline on reformulating approved drugs for multi-billion-dollar markets by utilizing its disruptive, patent-pending sublingual delivery technology.

Virtual Presentation - Wednesday, October 8th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Virtual 1x1 Meetings - Wednesday, October 8th and Thursday, October 9th

Format - Corporate presentations with fireside-style Q&A sessions proctored by Noble's analysts and bankers, along with scheduled 1×1 meetings with qualified investors

Anticipated Milestones to be Discussed

Sublingual High-dose Aspirin (Lead Program) H2 2025: Request meeting with FDA to discuss 505(b)(2) pathway. H2 2025: Target submission of New Drug Application (NDA).

Sublingual ED medication H1 2026: Finalize formulation and manufacture test product. Mid-2026: Initiate Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical cross-over study.

Sublingual Semaglutide H1 2026: Finalize formulation and manufacture test product. H1 2026 Initial Phase 1 pharmacokinetic clinical cross-over study.



For more information or to register for the conference to please visit https://nobleconference.com/virtual-october/

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements. "We don't make the drugs…We make them work better for your body".

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

