emeis (Paris:EMEIS) filed, today, its half-year financial report for the period starting on 1 January 2025 and ending on 30 June 2025, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

The half-year report can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website at: https://www.emeis.com/en/investors-shareholders/financial-information-and-publications/universal-registration-document.

It is also available at the Company's headquarter (emeis, Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès, 92813 Puteaux Cedex).

An English version will soon be available on the Company's website.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

