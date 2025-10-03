Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 octobre/October 2025) - Effective immediately, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.
Avec effet immédiat, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.
|Effective Date/ Date Effective:
|Le 3 OCT 2025
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|RWB
