Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:05
6,500 Euro
+0,78 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5507,05019:07
Dow Jones News
03.10.2025 18:45 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
03-Oct-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 

As at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence 
each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,156,987 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each 
carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,891,931 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 September 2025 was 32,499,434. 
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

3 October 2025 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  404143 
EQS News ID:  2208138 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208138&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
