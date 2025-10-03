Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary KO Gold NZ Limited (the "Subsidiary") entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") dated September 22, 2025, for the sale of certain New Zealand exploration and prospecting permits, namely Exploration Permit EP 60733, Exploration Permit EP 60677, and Prospecting Permit PP 60705 (together, the "Permits").

Under the terms of the agreement, the Purchaser acquired the Subsidiary's interest in the Permits for total consideration of CDN $260,000. As part of the transaction, the Subsidiary will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on future production from the Permits. The Purchaser will have the right, at any time following closing, to repurchase 1% of the NSR for CDN $1,000,000.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the New Zealand Minister of Energy and Resources pursuant to the Crown Minerals Act (1991).

The Company also announces that it has fully repaid its outstanding convertible debentures notes in the principal amount of $200,000 (the "Notes"), together with all accrued interest. The repayment of the Notes strengthens the Company's balance sheet by eliminating outstanding debt and potential equity dilution from note conversion.

This transaction will allow KO Gold to focus on its four, priority drill ready permits.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold has eight 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 399.9 km2. The Company's Smylers and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

