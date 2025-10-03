

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following a ransomware attack that crippled Asahi Group's domestic operations this week, Japan may have to deal with empty shelves for popular drinks like Asahi Super Dry beer.



The biggest brewer in the nation reported on Monday that the attack had brought down its call center, order, and shipment systems, bringing most of its factories to a complete halt.



Although the business has since started processing orders partially by hand, large-scale shipments are still on hold, and Asahi stated that it is unable to give a precise timeframe for a complete recovery.



Asahi stated that investigators had discovered indications of potential unauthorized data transfers and that 'we took immediate action to contain and respond to the incident.' 'Assuring product supply to customers has been our top priority.'



The retail industry in Japan is already feeling the effects of the disruption. Customers should anticipate shortages of Asahi products, ranging from beer to bottled teas, according to major convenience store chains like 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Lawson, and Life.



FamilyMart has stated that its Famimaru line may soon run out of stock. According to the Financial Times, Super Dry, the best-selling beer in Japan, may run out of supply this weekend across the country.



Atsushi Katsuki, the president and CEO of Asahi, expressed regret for the disruption and stated that the company is attempting 'to restore systems as quickly as possible while implementing alternative measures.'



Asahi, which also owns Fuller's, Peroni, Pilsner Urquell, and Grolsch, emphasized that the cyberattack was restricted to Japan, which makes up roughly half of its sales.



