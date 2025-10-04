Tianci International Inc.: Tianci International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

HONG KONG AND RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Tianci International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Tianci"), a global logistics service provider specializing in ocean freight forwarding, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

The Company raised net proceeds of $5,217,937 from a public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock. On closing of the offering, the Company's common stock was listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Revenue increased, year-to-year, by 8%, from $8,617,265 in fiscal year 2024 to $9,282,997 in fiscal year 2025. Global logistics continued to yield 97% of the Company's total revenue.

Operating expenses increased from $886,876 in fiscal year 2024 to $3,158,038 in fiscal year 2025, primarily as a result of transactions related to the Company's listing on Nasdaq. As a result, the Company incurred a net loss of $2,686,357 in fiscal 2025, after recording net income of $110,320 in fiscal 2024.

Financial Results

Revenue from logistics operations for the year ended July 31, 2025, which represented 97% of the Company's overall revenue in that period, increased by 8% from the revenue generated by logistics operations during the year ended July 31, 2025. However, the cost of revenue increased by 17% from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025, as demand for logistics services waned due to concerns about the implementation of tariffs, while shipping companies in the Southeast Asia market increased their pricing in an effort to offset the decline in demand for their services. As a result of the increase in cost of revenue, the Company's gross profit margin decreased from 12.24% in fiscal 2024 to 4.85% in fiscal 2025.

To reduce the effect of declining demand in the Southeast Asia market, the Company intends to reorient its focus towards long-distance shipping lines, which generally produce higher profit margins. In particular, the Company has been accumulating an inventory of bulk chrome and manganese ore for the purpose of entering into the global commodity trade arena. By applying its core resource control capabilities and supply chain integration strengths with an in-house demand for shipping services, the Company looks to release itself from dependence on local demand for shipping services.

Completion of our public offering of 1,750,000 common shares for net proceeds of $5,217,937 left the Company with working capital totaling $2,906,601 at July 31, 2025. The Company intends to use the greater portion of its working capital to expand its presence in the market for logistics services.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing's logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. Beyond logistics, the Company generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services. The Company's mission is to provide customers with efficient, reliable, and safe shipping services that create value.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: tianci-ciit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results that are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tianci International, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rqscapital.com

SOURCE: Tianci International, Inc.

