Samstag, 04.10.2025
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 19:58
187,82 Euro
+0,04 % +0,08
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2025 10:34 Uhr
Dangbei Joins Amazon Italy's Prime Big Deal Days with Savings Up to €300

Exclusive on Amazon.it, October 4-10, 2025 - Save up to €300 on flagship 4K projectors and portable models.

Promotional banner for Dangbei Prime Big Deal Days showing 4K and portable projectors with discounts up to €300, valid October 4-10, 2025.

ROME, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Italy's Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. Shoppers can save up to €300 on Dangbei's most popular projectors, from flagship 4K models to lightweight portable solutions.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02- 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.
Now €1,199 (save€300, down from €1,499).
Bonus gift: a free stand (€89) with purchase; limited quantities.

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro- 4K laser projector with HDR10+, advanced image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible placement.
Now €1,019 (save€280, down from €1,299).
Dangbei MP1 Max- Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ?E<1 accuracy. A top choice for cinephiles who prioritize color precision.
Now €1,699 (save€200, down from €1,899).

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei Atom- Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and built-in Google TV. Compact yet powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.
Now €629 (save€110, down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo- Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.
Now €419 (save€80, down from €499).

Dangbei N2-White- A compact entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness and minimalist design. Ideal for first-time buyers.
Now €179 (save€70, down from €249).

Dangbei N2 mini- Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Easy wall or ceiling projection in a small package.
Now €185 (save€34, down from €219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.it.

About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com.

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/071441c0-cc83-4d2b-8cff-9ae1e1acd8e9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
