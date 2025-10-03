Anzeige
Samstag, 04.10.2025
Intellia Therapeutics
WKN: A2AG6H | ISIN: US45826J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 38I
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 22:06 Uhr
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.: Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that on October 1, 2025, it awarded inducement grants to six new employees under Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.

The inducement grants consisted of time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") for an aggregate of 65,200 shares of Intellia's common stock, with one-third of such RSUs vesting on October 1, 2026, 2027 and 2028.

All equity vesting is subject to each employee's continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. These awards were approved by Intellia's compensation committee as a material inducement to entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media:
Matt Crenson
Ten Bridge Communications
media@intelliatx.com
mcrenson@tenbridgecommunications.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
