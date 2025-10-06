Santa Monica, California and Addison, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - LD Micro, a premier resource for microcap investors and a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, and MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) ("MDB"), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading "Big Idea" companies, today announced an important milestone nearly two decades in the making.

MDB has become LD Micro's 2,000th presenting company, marking a new chapter for a platform established in March 2006 by two visionaries seeking a better way to analyze the next generation of breakthrough companies.

"It has been a privilege to watch LD Micro evolve into a cornerstone of the microcap community over these many years," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro. "This platform was created out of a genuine passion for supporting innovative, high-potential businesses and connecting them with investors committed to the public microcap sector. Achieving the milestone of 2,000 presenters, particularly as the universe of U.S. public companies has decreased from 8,000 to approximately 4,000 over the past two decades, underscores our ongoing dedication. We are honored to have MDB Capital (MDBH) join us in celebrating this achievement, and we look forward to their participation at the Main Event at Hotel Del Coronado in less than two weeks."

"MDB Capital is honored to be the 2,000th company to present at LD Micro, a platform we have respected and worked alongside as part of our firm's journey," said Chris Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB. "For 28 years, MDB has been deeply committed to the microcap public markets, championing them as the preferred channel for game-changing companies to access growth capital. In a time when the number of public companies has declined sharply, we salute Chris Lahiji and the LD Micro team for their dedication in nurturing this ecosystem. We believe a major shift is underway: for today's most promising innovators, going public is once again emerging as a smarter, more impactful path than remaining private. That is precisely why, for the first time, MDB will be presenting at a microcap conference and we are thrilled to do so at LD Micro."

MDB will present at LD Micro on Tuesday, October 21, at 10:30 am.

About MDB Capital

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries-including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm-operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD Micro has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies.

