Addison, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading "Big Idea" companies, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 10:30 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Chris Marlett, CEO & Co-Founder will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"MDB Capital is honored to be the 2,000th company to present at LD Micro, a platform we have respected and worked alongside as part of our firm's journey," said Chris Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB. "For 28 years, MDB has been deeply committed to the microcap public markets, championing them as the preferred channel for game-changing companies to access growth capital. In a time when the number of public companies has declined sharply, we salute Chris Lahiji and the LD Micro team for their dedication in nurturing this ecosystem. We believe a major shift is underway: for today's most promising innovators, going public is once again emerging as a smarter, more impactful path than remaining private. That is precisely why, for the first time, MDB will be presenting at a microcap conference and we are thrilled to do so at LD Micro."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 10:30 AM

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

About MDB CapitalFounded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries-including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm-operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

