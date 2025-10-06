This news release constitutes a "designated news release for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company, is pleased to report its September 2025 production figures and provide an update on the commissioning of its Phase 3 Valenzuela facility.

September 2025 Production Highlights

Bitcoin Produced: 267 BTC (up 8% month-over-month from 247 BTC in August 2025, and up 138% year-over-year from 112 BTC in September 2024)

Average Daily Production: 9 BTC/day

Hashrate: Averaged 19.4 exahash per second ("EH/s"), with a peak of 21.7 EH/s

Fleet Efficiency: 18 joules per Terahash ("J/TH")

BTC per EH/s: 13.8 BTC

Phase 3 Valenzuela Commissioning Ahead of Schedule

HIVE's 100 MW Phase 3 Valenzuela build is nearing completion. Civil works are concluded, hydro containers are installed, and the control center is live. The focus has now shifted to energizing ASICs, with new units being steadily integrated into production.

Hashrate Growth: HIVE's average hashrate rose 19% month-over-month, from 16.3 EH/s in August to 19.4 EH/s in September.

Network Outperformance: This growth outpaced the 16% increase in Bitcoin network difficulty (from 130 trillion to 151 trillion ("T")). These figures are publicly verifiable through Bitcoin block explorers.

Record Production: Despite consecutive all-time high Bitcoin network difficulty, HIVE mined 267 BTC in September - a year-to-date high - underscoring its operational strength.

Figure 1: Aerial view of HIVE's 100 MW Phase 3 build nearing completion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5335/269179_d1bc245704279b64_001full.jpg

As of today, HIVE's global Bitcoin mining fleet totals 21.8 EH/s, powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric energy. With additional ASICs scheduled to come online in October, HIVE remains on track to scale to 25 EH/s by U.S. Thanksgiving, at an average efficiency of approximately 17.5 J/TH.

Management Commentary

Frank Holmes, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, commented:

"HIVE's September milestones demonstrate the power of a focused, dual-engine strategy as our global Bitcoin mining fleet now produces over 9 BTC per day. Our executive team was in Paraguay last month and Gabriel Lamas, HIVE's Country President, is doing an outstanding job while Phase 3 Valenzuela continues to advance ahead of schedule. At the same time, BUZZ HPC, under Craig Tavares' leadership, is expanding our AI cloud capabilities and forming strategic partnerships with Bell Canada, Dell Canada, VAST Data and other leading AI companies in Canada to broaden access to enterprise-scale compute. HIVE is a unique Canadian data center company that only sources green hydroelectric energy to power its operations. With data centers spanning 9 time zones, across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, we've built a truly global footprint that reflects our commitment to sustainability, capital efficiency, and long-term value creation."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, added:

"With construction substantially complete at our Phase 3, 100 MW site in Valenzuela, approximately 50% of the hashrate capacity is now online, with commissioning of the remaining hydro containers well underway. The next wave of ASICs is set for installation next week, keeping us on track for 25 EH/s by American Thanksgiving. With disciplined energy management and optimized fleet efficiency, our current 9 BTC/day production (at Bitcoin network difficulty of 151T) demonstrates the resilience of our Paraguay-based engineering and technical teams. As we approach the successful completion of our targets for 2025, HIVE looks ahead to further expansion in global operations for 2026, with our cash flow from the Bitcoin mining business providing funding and growth for our HPC and GPU AI cloud business. As stewards of capital, our goal is to lead the sector in ROIC to provide value for our shareholders. We are always looking for long-term accretive opportunities, and we believe increased sustainable cash flow is the key to long-term success in these industries."

Future Production and Economics

As previously disclosed, all ASIC purchases for Phase 3 are funded and have shipped. HIVE expects future growth to follow the economics of its Paraguay operations. Each additional exahash increases daily Bitcoin production and revenue potential, while operating costs remain stable with fixed-rate hydroelectric power and minimal labor increases. Power expenses scale with machine usage and align with current cost structures. Results may vary depending on network difficulty and Bitcoin prices.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure data centers, powered exclusively by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and scaling the future of digital finance and computing, while creating long-term value for its shareholders and host communities.

For more information, visit hivedigitaltech.com

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

