Following the meeting of its Board of Directors and in accordance with stock market regulations, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is revising its outlook for the current fiscal year.
The scenario anticipated at the end of July has not materialized at this stage with the expected intensity, notably in September, which is a key month in the third quarter and marks the start of the high season.In an uncertain and volatile environment, the Group is adopting a more cautious stance for year-end, in a context of sustained market competition.
This revision reflects softer-than-expected business in Europe. In addition, in the United States, the Group has remained significantly impacted in recent weeks by a wait-and-see attitude from both Consumer and Professional customers. The success of recent product launches, the continued good momentum in several European countries, the solid performance in Asia and the improvement in South America are not, in the short term, sufficient to offset these trends.
Third-quarter sales are expected to show a slight organic decline, resulting in lower results, below our forecasts. For full-year 2025, the Group now anticipates stable to slightly positive organic sales growth (versus the +2% to +4% range announced in July). Operating Result from Activity should come in between €550m and €600m (versus €700m to €750m previously).
The Group is fully mobilized to accelerate the conversion of identified opportunities and rapidly return to its profitable growth trajectory. It is intensifying its efficiency efforts, relying on the robustness of its business model as well as its rich innovation pipeline in 2025 and 2026.
The publication of third-quarter sales and financial information, scheduled for October 23 after market close, will provide additional details.
Next key dates 2025
23 October after market closes
9M 2025 sales and financial data
Upcoming events 2026
25 February | pre-market
Full-year 2025 sales and results
23 April | after market closes
First-quarter 2026 sales and financial data
12 May 2:30 p.m.
Annual General Meeting
22 July | after market closes
First-half 2026 sales and results
22 October | after market closes
9M 2026 sales and financial data
World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.
