

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen declined to a 33-year low of 176.24 against the euro and a record low of 188.88 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 172.42 and 185.41, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to more than a 1-year low of 202.18 and more than a 2-month low of 150.34 from Friday's closing quotes of 198.77 and 147.45, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly an 11-month low of 99.30, nearly a 3-week low of 87.71 and a 1-month low of 107.77 from last week's closing quotes of 97.39, 86.00 and 105.70, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the franc, 205.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 100.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



