BlueNord ASA: Preliminary Production for September 2025

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for September 2025. In September 2025, the preliminary production was 41.2 mboepd net to BlueNord.

The Tyra hub produced 22.0 mboepd net, which is the highest monthly production since the restart of the Tyra facilities. Production stability improved significantly compared to previous months. Efforts to further enhance reliability and performance at Tyra are ongoing, with actions planned based on comprehensive studies completed by the operator. BlueNord expects TotalEnergies to address the key issues identified to enable stable plateau production during 2025. Tyra preliminary production figures for third quarter 2025 was 18.9 mboepd which is at the top end of the previously revised production guidance of 17.0 - 19.0 mboepd.

The base assets, Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan hubs, delivered 19.2 mboepd net to the Company. Dan and Halfdan performed as expected, while the Gorm hub experienced operational challenges related to compressors and the water injection system. The operator is currently working to resolve the issues, and BlueNord expects full production from Gorm to resume in the near term. Preliminary production for third quarter 2025 for the base assets was 20.2 mboepd which is slightly below guidance of 21.0 - 23.0 mboepd, however the overall quarterly production for all DUC assets was 39.1 mboepd, well within guidance of 38.0 - 42.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

