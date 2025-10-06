

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales and investor confidence from the euro area and construction purchasing managers' survey results from the UK and Germany are due on Monday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production for August. Production had increased 2.5 percent on a yearly basis in July.



This will be followed by the release of construction PMI survey results from Germany and the UK at 3.30 AM ET and 4.30 AM ET, respectively. The UK PMI is seen rising to 46.1 in September from 45.5 in the prior month.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to rise to -7.5 in October from -9.2 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales for August. Economists expect retail sales to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month in August compared to a fall of 0.5 percent in July.



