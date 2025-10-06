Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD ('the Company')

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend

The Directors have approved a final dividend of US$0.26 per share (2024: US$0.20) to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 December 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 9 December 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 14 November 2025. The ex-dividend date is 13 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

0207 9614240

FIL Investments International