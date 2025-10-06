1Spatial has announced a significant expansion for 1Streetworks with UK Power Networks (UKPI). The deal is worth £1.0m over 15 months, with a one-year extension option, representing a 135% uplift on the initial engagement (announced in February 2024), and is expected to increase beyond this period. It also signifies that 1Streetworks has become embedded in the workflows of a major UK utility player, validating 1Streetworks' value proposition and helping to pave the way for further customer expansion.

