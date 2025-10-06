Final Chance to Glow: COSRX Tops Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with Advanced Snail, Peptide Skincare & Haircare Products

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7-8) about to begin in Europe, COSRX, the K-beauty powerhouse loved by millions worldwide, is carrying strong momentum from its recent Berlin pop-up into this year's shopping event. Fresh off a showcase at Bikini Berlin (Sept. 24-30) - where The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum surged into Amazon DE's Top 10 beauty rankings (#8) without any discounts - COSRX continues to break records in Germany. From category-topping skincare staples to head-to-toe glow routines, shoppers can now score once-a-year deals, available exclusively on Amazon UK and DE during Prime Big Deal Days, October 7-8.

Berlin Pop-Up Success Sets the Stage for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Berlin pop-up drew strong engagement throughout the week, highlighting COSRX's growing influence in Europe's competitive beauty market. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum not only leapt from outside the Top 100 to the Top 8 in Amazon DE but also surged by approximately 3.5 times in daily sales - reinforcing its position as COSRX's next hero product. Consumers can purchase this new bestseller, alongside the cult-favorite Advanced Snail line and the innovative PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Trio, at special prices during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

LIMITED Prime Big Deal Days: COSRX Essentials Winning Over Customers

Now available as exclusive Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers, these Amazon's Choice winners and category No. 1 bestsellers showcase what beauty lovers across Europe can't get enough of.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - Amazon's #1 Serum Category Winner

The TikTok-driven sensation turned global bestseller that continues to top the charts. Ranked No.1 once again in the Facial Serums category on Amazon DE, this cult-favorite has captivated millions with its powerful hydration, evening skin tone and glow-boosting benefits. Now available at over 50% off - exclusively during these Prime Big Deal Days.

At the forefront is the value-sized The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (150ml), a lightweight yet effective formula packed with six Peptides to deliver +162% hydration, improved skin texture, and enhanced clarity - perfect as the skin's first step of care. The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch , which has taken TikTok by storm, targets puffiness and fine lines with a firming effect and delivers visible results in just 10 minutes, while The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask , a social media favorite often spotted in celebrities' beauty routines, provides intensive firming and brightening care. Together, this peptide-powered trio is trending across Amazon's beauty categories in the UK and Germany as the must-have set for hydration, firming, and glow.

COSRX, renowned for its award-winning skincare innovations, is expanding into haircare with the launch of the PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Trio, featured during this Amazon October Prime Days. PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo and Treatment deliver cleansing, repair, and nourishment to weakened hair shafts, while the Oil Serum helps protect and seal in moisture for long-lasting smoothness and resilience. Designed to provide intensive repair in an at-home routine, the trio is rapidly gaining traction on Amazon's New Release charts across the UK and Germany, reinforcing COSRX's evolution from K-beauty bestseller to a rising player in professional haircare.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

