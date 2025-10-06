Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec completes the acquisition of NMG

Vitec Software Group AB (publ) has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Polish software company NMG.

The software company NMG develops and delivers mission-critical software for the energy and industrial sector in Poland. NMG provides software for large-scale energy consumption data processing, transmission management and smart grid applications. The software solutions facilitate efficient energy management. NMG is the market leader within their vertical and reported revenue of PLN 38.4 million (SEK 99.5 million) for the 2024 financial year.

The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation takes place from the date of acquisition.

For more information, please contact

Olle Backman, CEO and President, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)

olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),

patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97



About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,660 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,334 million in 2024. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.