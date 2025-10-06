Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACFE | ISIN: SE0007871363 | Ticker-Symbol: 7VS
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 08:31
30,880 Euro
-0,06 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,92031,10011:16
30,98031,00010:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec completes the acquisition of NMG

Vitec Software Group AB (publ) has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Polish software company NMG.

The software company NMG develops and delivers mission-critical software for the energy and industrial sector in Poland. NMG provides software for large-scale energy consumption data processing, transmission management and smart grid applications. The software solutions facilitate efficient energy management. NMG is the market leader within their vertical and reported revenue of PLN 38.4 million (SEK 99.5 million) for the 2024 financial year.

The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation takes place from the date of acquisition.

For more information, please contact
Olle Backman, CEO and President, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)
olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),
patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97

About Vitec Software Group
Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,660 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,334 million in 2024. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.