Studsvik AB: Blykalla, evroc, and Studsvik partner to explore the development of Sweden's first nuclear-powered data centers

Blykalla, evroc, and Studsvik have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of Sweden's first nuclear-powered data centers at Studsvik's licensed nuclear site in Nyköping.

Blykalla is developing advanced lead-cooled nuclear reactors to deliver safe, cost-effective, and sustainable baseload energy. evroc is building hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure to power Europe's digital future. Studsvik operates a licensed nuclear site in Nyköping and provides lifecycle services for the nuclear sector, including fuel, materials, and waste management. Together, they combine technology, infrastructure, and site expertise to accelerate the deployment of nuclear-powered data centers.

Momentum is building internationally for nuclear-powered data centers, driven by the parallel demands of AI and electrification. With their capacity to deliver clean, reliable baseload power and built-in redundancy, small modular reactors (SMR) are particularly well suited to meet this need.

With this agreement, the parties aim to establish Sweden as a frontrunner in this global shift, leveraging Studsvik's licensed site, evroc's digital infrastructure, and Blykalla's advanced SMR technology.

"This collaboration is an opportunity for Sweden to be a leader in digital infrastructure. lt allows us to demonstrate how SMRs can provide the stable, fossil-free energy that is required for the AI revolution," says Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "Studsvik's site and evroc's ambitions offer the right conditions for a groundbreaking project."

The MoU sets out a framework for collaboration between the three parties. The goal is to assess the commercial and technical viability of co-locating data centers and SMRs at Studsvik licensed site, engage with municipalities and landowners, and define what a future commercial power purchase agreement structure could look like.

"The ever-growing demand for AI underscores the urgent need to rapidly deploy massive hypserscale AI infrastructure. Through our collaboration with Blykalla and Studsvik, we are exploring a model where Sweden can lead in building climate-neutral digital infrastructure," comments Mattias Åström, Founder and CEO of evroc.

"Studsvik's provides a unique platform of site infrastructure and unique competence to combine advanced nuclear with next-generation industry. This MoU is an important step in evaluating how such synergies can be realized in Sweden," comments Karl Thedéen, CEO, Studsvik.

The parties will now establish a joint steering committee to evaluate the site and business model, with the goal of entering formal partnership negotiations later this year. Their continued cooperation is set to enable clean, secure power for Europe's AI and digital infrastructure.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is the Swedish developer of advanced SMRs, commercializing lead-cooled fast reactors for industrial use. Based on 25 years of research, their SEALER technology is a compact 55 MWe unit designed to offer a safe, efficient, and scalable power solution. The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency's annual SMR dashboard shows that Blykalla has the most mature advanced reactor concept in Europe. With strong backing from partners such as Uniper, ABB, and KSB, Blykalla is well positioned to deliver Europe's first advanced SMR, providing reliable and sustainable baseload energy to power AI and clean industries.

About evroc

evroc is building Europe's hyperscale cloud and critical AI infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with development offices in Sophia Antipolis, France, and London, the United Kingdom. By 2030, evroc aims to operate 10 hyperscale data centers, employing thousands of people across Europe.

Om Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

