

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth improved in August after easing sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The volume of industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month. Production has been rising since February.



The overall upturn was driven by a 2.5 percent growth in manufacturing production and a 0.7 percent increase in mining output. On the other hand, the growth was curbed by a 20.7 percent plunge in energy output.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 1.5 percent, following a 5.5 percent fall in July.



