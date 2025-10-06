

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan maintained its economic assessment for eight out of the nine regions and downgraded one area, according to its quarterly regional economic report released on Monday.



In the report, the bank left its view for Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu-Okinawa.



'All nine regions reported that their respective economies had been recovering moderately, picking up, or picking up moderately, although some weakness had been seen in part,' the bank said in a statement.



However, the bank downgraded its view for the Hokkaido region, stating that the economy has been picking up moderately, although some weakness has been seen in part.



