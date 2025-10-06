Shop Worldwide and Earn 2% Cashback on Overseas Spending with iFAST Global Bank

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border shopping has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers now buying from global retailers, luxury brands, and niche online stores - all delivered conveniently to their doorstep with just a few clicks.

This shift has been powered by the rise of digital payments, as shoppers demand seamless, secure, and instant transactions that support multiple currencies, real-time spend tracking, and smooth checkouts.

With iFAST Global Bank's Multi-Currency Current Account, customers can hold, receive, spend and transfer across eight major currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, HKD, CNY, JPY and CHF, all in one place. The account allows customers to earn interest on their current account balances, including 2.9% AER (variable) on GBP, 2.5% AER (variable) on USD, and 1.0% AER (variable) on EUR*. For added peace of mind, all eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person.

For UK residents, the Visa Debit Card makes overseas spending effortless, offering multi-currency support with real-time foreign exchange conversion and card acceptance across 200 countries and territories.

Reward Your Global Spending

From 1 August to 31 October 2025, customers can earn up to 2% cashback on all eligible overseas spending with the Visa debit card, capped at £25 per month (equivalent to up to £1,250 spent each month). The cashback will be automatically credited into the account on a monthly basis.

Overseas spending includes:

In-store transactions abroad;

Online purchases made with merchants based outside of the UK; or

Online or in-store purchases priced in a foreign currency, other than GBP (£).

"Convenience is the cornerstone of modern shopping. Consumers want the freedom to purchase from anywhere in the world without compromising on quality and value. With our 2% cashback campaign, we are helping customers shop globally and stretch their money further," said Simon Lee, Digital Personal Banking General Manager of iFAST Global Bank.

For more information, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program .

*Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, please refer to www.ifastgb.com/en/personal-banking.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$27.20 billion as at 30 June 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

