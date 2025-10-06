

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8 percent in September, the same as in August. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed individuals increased to 133,233 in September from 132,105 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, also held steady at 3.2 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent.



