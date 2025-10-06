Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilistion

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

October 06, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR Senior unsecured Green Fixed Rate Notes due October 2029

EUR Senior unsecured Green Fixed Rate Notes due October 2040

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2025, as supplemented.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: 4yr EUR Benchmark 15yr EUR Benchmark Description: EUR Senior unsecured Green Fixed Rate Notes due October 2029 / EUR Senior unsecured Green Fixed Rate Notes due October 2040 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: DIP Programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg, ISINs: 4yr: XS3201899856 15yr: XS3201905091 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA ING Bank N.V. NatWest Markets N.V. Stabilisation period expected to start on: October 06, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END