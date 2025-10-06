

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated unexpectedly in September, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.6 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 2.9 percent from 4.0 percent. Inflation based on services remained stable at 4.7 percent, while the decline in energy prices eased to 3.3 percent from 4.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent.



The final data for the month of September is set to publish on October 10.



