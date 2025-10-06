

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales declined for the second straight month in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, much faster than the 0.7 percent decrease in July.



A 4.4 percent decline in sales of food products predominantly drove the overall contraction in August. Demand for food products dropped 2.3 percent, while sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores increased 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 2.1 percent in August, in contrast to a 3.5 percent growth in the prior month.



