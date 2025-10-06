Switching from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SC) infliximab was shown to be well tolerated, with a low relapse risk for most IBD patients and high treatment persistence1, 2

Celltrion, Inc. today showcased real-world evidence supporting the use of subcutaneous (SC) infliximab, confirming the efficacy and safety of switching to SC infliximab 120mg every two weeks in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The real-world evidence was presented at the Meet the Expert (MTE) Sessions at UEG 2025, and included presentations from Professor Nicolas Mathieu, Medical Director of MICI Institut Privé, Cliniques des Cèdres and Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, and Prof Anthony Buisson, Head of IBD Unit at University Hospital Estaing, Clermont Ferrand, France.

Professor Nicolas Mathieu presented a real-life study which demonstrated that the switch from IV infliximab to SC infliximab is well tolerated amongst patients. The presentation particularly highlighted the results from the multicentric, prospective PEREM real-life cohort study, which found high treatment persistence, with more than 95% of patients in remission remaining on therapy after one year in real-world practice.1 In addition, there was no significant difference of SC infliximab persistence at Week 48 between patients who were on combination therapy with immunomodulator at both inclusion and 3 months and those on SC infliximab monotherapy.2

In Professor Anthony Buisson's session, it was shared that patients switching from IV to SC infliximab is feasible and safe, even in challenging cases such as obesity, prior perianal disease, or patients with complicated phenotypes (structuring or fistulizing CD). Long term persistence of SC infliximab was also confirmed in multiple studies across the UK and France, and was generally considered effective, safe, and well accepted, with low relapse risk in most IBD patients. SC infliximab also showed promising efficacy after IV induction in patients with active perianal lesions.1

"The Meet the Expert sessions provide an important opportunity to share real-world evidence on the role of subcutaneous infliximab," said Nam Lee, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Celltrion. "The evidence confirms that switching from intravenous to subcutaneous therapy is effective and safe and supports more sustainable healthcare delivery."

