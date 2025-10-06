press release

Brussels, 6th October 2025





ECONOCOM GLOBAL AUDIOVISUAL CONFERENCE TOOK PLACE IN MARBELLA LAST WEEK

Econocom affirms its European leadership in audiovisual integration during the global edition of its dedicated AV conference in Marbella (Spain).

Audiovisual (AV) elevated as a new strategic vertical within the Group, in line with its 'One Econocom' Strategic Plan.

A milestone moment in the Group's audiovisual strategy, following the acquisitions of ICT, Avanzia, ISS AV and part of Smartcomm in July 2025.

A collective event that brought together the main Group managers and AV specialists to showcase capabilities, share perspectives, and strengthen Econocom's position as Europe's audiovisual champion.





Econocom, a leader in digital transformation for public and private sectors, today announced its Global Audiovisual Conference in Marbella (Spain).

Econocom enters a new phase of its audiovisual strategy focused on cutting-edge expertise and innovation.

The conference follows the acquisitions of ICT (Germany), Avanzia (Spain), ISS AV (Ireland) and part of Smartcomm (United Kingdom).

These acquisitions reinforce Econocom's position as the No. 1 audiovisual integrator in Europe, with more than €300M Revenue and more than 750 professionals. These companies bring complementary expertise in immersive storytelling, museography, kinetic LED engineering, education, and large-scale audiovisual integration for both public and private clients.





Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom

"2025 marks a strategic milestone in the evolution of our audiovisual expertise and the deployment of a unified vision across Europe, under the Econocom brand. With this consolidated vertical, we are not only shaping the future of immersive environments - we are sending a strong signal to the market: our ambition is to lead, inspire, and simplify how public and private organizations engage with technology. By bringing together our strengths in AV solutions, we deliver a clearer, more impactful value proposition in a world of constant transformation."





Affirming Econocom's European leadership in AV

Econocom's audiovisual vertical generates over €300 million in annual revenue and brings together 750 professionals across Europe. Today, the Group enters a new phase of its strategy, marked by cutting-edge expertise and innovation, fully aligned with the 'One Econocom' strategic plan.

This evolution sends a strong signal: Econocom is uniting its talents and capabilities to offer clients a clearer, more coherent value proposition - one that reflects the Group's "Live Tech" philosophy and responds to the demands of a constantly evolving world. Econocom Audiovisual Solutions embodies a distinctive vision in the integration market - designing and implementing immersive environments where technology becomes a catalyst for multi-sensory experiences. Leveraging the Group's cross-sector expertise, these solutions are around digital spaces: corporate, control room, retail, hospitality, education, public spaces, and healthcare. This approach goes beyond device connectivity, enabling spaces to communicate, foster engagement, and inspire emotion



Israel Garcia, Group Managing Director of Business Development & Strategic Plan

"Between 2020 and 2022, the audiovisual sector - including digital signage and collaboration technologies - experienced a major acceleration. The market is now expected to grow steadily by more than 5% annually until 2028, driven by the standardization of video components and unified communications."





Marbella: a milestone event for Econocom as a European leader

As a newly established strategic vertical within the Group, audiovisual represents a key growth driver and a unifying platform for Econocom's expertise across Europe.

This global event in Marbella consolidated and confirmed Econocom's leadership as Europe's audiovisual champion.





Jean-Pierre Overbeek, Country Manager Netherlands and Director Audiovisual Business

"Audiovisual is now central to the way organizations work, collaborate and engage with their communities. With Econocom Audiovisual Solutions, we bring together the expertise of our teams and recent acquisitions to confirm a strong, unified European leader. Our objective is to grow with excellence and integrate effectively, while continuing to maintain a people-centric approach. Marbella has been the opportunity to align our vision with our colleagues from across Europe, and to reaffirm the role Econocom aims to play in this fast-growing sector."





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Contact Econocom - anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com - Oriane Teixeira-Leveleux: oriane.teixeira-leveleux@havas.com oriane.teixeira-leveleux@havas.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lpqalchvlpudnJpukslubGOVaphoxmCXZWmblpJpaZnHmnKRlW1kbJaeZnJlmWhs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94436-econocom_cp_audiovisual_06102025.pdf