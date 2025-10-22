Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
22.10.2025 17:53 Uhr
ECONOCOM: Q3 2025 YTD growth aligned with full-year objective, driven by TMF and highlighted by PandS recovery

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 22 October 2025




Q3 2025 YTD growth aligned with full-year objective,
driven by TMF and highlighted by P&S recovery


Key figures

€MQ3 2024 YTD
restated1		Q3 2025 YTDChange reported
Revenue1,9462,0726.5%
of TMF72183315.7%
of P&S8668720.6%
of Services3593672.2%


Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom Group, said: "Econocom continues to demonstrate a resilient performance in a constantly evolving economic and technological environment. The Group's performance in the third quarter of 2025 reflects the relevance of our strategy and confirms our shift towards a more client-centric approach, recently illustrated by the creation of Econocom Audiovisual Solutions. We remain committed to pursuing our commercial efforts in line with our 'One Econocom' strategic plan and to generating operational efficiencies aimed at supporting the Group's long-term profitability."


Sustained growth trajectory

At the end of September 2025, Econocom posted year-to-date revenue of €2,072 million, up by 6.5% on a reported basis and 5.1% on an organic basis, compared to 2024 restated revenue on the same period. This performance reflects the Group's sustained commercial momentum, supported by TMF activities, the resilience of our P&S activity and the contribution of our acquisitions.

Over the period, trends in continuing operations were as follows:

  • Technology Management & Financing (TMF) posted revenue of €833 million, a double-digit total growth of 15.7%, supported by positive market dynamics and the financing of strategic assets.
  • Products & Solutions (P&S) back on a growth track, organically in Q3 2025, and also on a reported and year-to-date basis with the benefit of our AV acquisitions (+0.6%) despite uncertain market environment with revenue reaching €872 million.
  • Services revenue totaled €367 million, up by 2.2% on a reported basis, with a steady growth.


End-of-year outlook

Econocom confirms its 2025 guidance: FY revenue growth in line with H1 level.



Next publication: 2025 Full-Year Results - 10 February 2026, after close of trading.



Appendix: Reconciliation with first 9 months 2024 financial data published in the press release dated 21 October 2024.

"First 9 months 2024 reported" corresponds to revenue as presented in the 21 October 2024 press release.

"First 9 months 2024 restated" corresponds to revenue for the first nine months of 2024 taking into account changes in discontinued operations as defined by IFRS 5 and changes in accounting policies. It serves as the basis for calculating total growth rates.

Revenue (€m)Group totalTMFP&SServices
First 9 months 2024 published1,941.1720.6861.4359.1
Deconsolidation of discontinued activities and other adjustments for comparability purposes·-5.0·
First 9 months 2024 restated1,946.1720.6866.4359.1
First 9 months 2025 published2,072.0833.4871.7366.9
Total growth6.5 %15.7 %0.6 %2.2 %



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier: +33 6 07 03 65 33


1Restated for changes in discontinued operations as defined by IFRS 5 and changes in accounting policies.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJpsaJSZlmaYy26bYZxnmZaWaWlokmWVa5LJyWpuaZ6ZbJtmxZiUbJuVZnJlnGlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94743-pr-econocom-q3-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
