

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded lower on Monday and French bonds fell, pushing the yield premium of German bonds to the highest level this year, as Fance's newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned just hours after unveiling his cabinet.



He had faced the daunting task of finding approval in a deeply divided parliament for an austerity budget for next year.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the results of a survey, which showed investor confidence in the Eurozone has experienced a marked improvement in October 2025. Eurozone retail sales data is due later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 percent at 568.66 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



The German DAX was marginally lower, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.



Hannover Re rallied 2.3 percent. The world's third-largest reinsurer said it would distribute a higher proportion of its net profits to shareholders as dividends under a new payout policy.



French carmaker Renault lost almost 4 percent after reports that it may cut 3,000 jobs worldwide.



Aston Martin plummeted 8 percent after the British carmaker warned of losses and lower sales.



French banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down 5-6 percent as the country experiences a major political crisis.



German wind turbine maker Nordex gained 1 percent on securing two orders in Ukraine from Okko Group with a total capacity of 188.8 MW.



