Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Board with Appointment of Crystal Smith

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Ms. Crystal Smith as an independent director to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Smith is a leader with experience in responsibly advancing major resource development projects and a champion for strengthening collaborations between First Nations, industry and government, as well as promoting strong Indigenous participation in Canada's economy. Ms. Smith served as Chief Councillor for the Haisla Nation from 2017 to 2025. She was instrumental in developing the Cedar LNG project within Haisla territory near Kitimat, BC, the world's first Indigenous majority-owned LNG project, in her role as Cedar LNG director. The project represents one of the most significant capital investments by an Indigenous nation in Canada's history.

"Crystal is an exceptional addition to the Snowline Board, she brings a range of experiences, expertise and perspectives that will strengthen and add breadth to our team. We value her experience in major project development and support her vision of Indigenous economic participation in resource development - these and other attributes will contribute to Snowline's progress on advancing towards development on our Rogue project and on effective, meaningful community engagement" stated Snowline Chair Craig Hart.

Ms. Crystal Smith commented, "I am honoured to join Snowline's Board of Directors and to contribute my experience in Indigenous governance, environmental stewardship, and responsible industrial development as the Company advances its gold exploration and development activities in the Yukon. I believe that resource development, conducted responsibly and in partnership with Indigenous communities, plays a vital role in advancing Reconciliation, strengthening Canada's economy, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Snowline's CEO & Director Scott Berdahl added, "We are thrilled to welcome Crystal Smith to Snowline's Board of Directors. Beyond her impressive track record, the values she champions-integrity, environmental commitment, meaningful Indigenous engagement and positive local impact-strongly align with our own. Her appointment marks an important step for Snowline, and her guidance will be invaluable as we advance our Valley project with the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility while continuing to foster respectful, lasting relationships with multiple Yukon First Nations."

Ms. Smith was recently appointed to the Indigenous Advisory Council for Prime Minister Carney's new Major Projects Office, and currently serves as an independent director with Taseko Mines Ltd. She is a former Director of the First Nations Climate Initiative which advocates for environmentally responsible economic development, and former Chair of the First Nations LNG Alliance, an advocacy group of Indigenous governments and organizations pursuing an expanded energy industry in Canada. Ms. Smith has a diploma in Business Administration and obtained her ICD.D Designation through the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program. Her achievements have earned her recognition as BC Business Women of the Year, Public Policy Forum Honouree, Energy Person of the Year, and the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory-focused gold exploration and development company with a mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au in the Measured and Indicated categories (3.15 million ounces gold at 1.41 g/t Au Measured mineral resources and 4.79 million ounces gold at 1.11 g/t Au Indicated mineral resources) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold at 0.62 g/t Au in the Inferred category1. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement, the mineral resource estimates, advancement of the Valley deposit, continued exploration and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

1Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues. SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

