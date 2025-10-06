

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sanae Takaichi is to become Japan's first woman prime minister after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected the pro-business politician as its new leader Monday, sending the country's stocks to record high.



Takaichi made her third run for the party leadership after two previous attempts failed, and defeated ShinjirO Koizumi this time.



As per Japan's constitution, the leader of the ruling party is elected prime minister by the National Diet, which is set to vote later this month to confirm Takaichi as the successor to Shigeru Ishiba.



Generally described as conservative, the 64-year-old leader is known for her support of higher government spending and lower borrowing costs.



Her domestic policy includes support for the continuation of Abenomics, and opposition to same-sex marriage.



On foreign policy, she stands for revising Article 9 of the Constitution, which renounces the use of military force, and strengthening the US-Japan Alliance. She is considered pro-Taiwan and a China hawk.



A member of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003 and since 2005, Takaichi held several ministerial posts under former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Fumio Kishida.



