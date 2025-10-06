

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro fell to near 3-week lows of 0.8674 against the pound, 0.9313 against the Swiss franc and 1.7652 against the Australian dollar, from early highs of 0.8723, 0.9340 and 1.7772, respectively.



Moving away from an early 33-year high of 176.26 against the yen, the euro edged down to 174.90.



The euro slipped to a 2-week low of 2.0004 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 2.0124.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to near 2-week lows of 1.1652 and 1.6262 from early highs of 1.1731 and 1.6364, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 1.75 against the aussie, 155.00 against the yen, 1.97 against the kiwi, 1.14 against the greenback and 1.60 against the loonie.



