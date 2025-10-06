

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in August, the statistical office INE said on Monday.



Industrial production increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in July. This was the biggest expansion since March 2023, when output climbed 4.0 percent.



Within major components, capital goods production alone advanced 4.9 percent annually in August, and consumer goods production was 3.9 percent higher. Energy production climbed 3.7 percent, while intermediate goods output rose only 0.4 percent.



On a monthly comparison, industrial production growth eased markedly to 0.4 percent in August from 2.5 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News