

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Indirect talks between representatives of Israel and Hamas are set to begin in Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh Monday, aimed at negotiating terms of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.



Preparatory talks by technical teams have already begun to work through and clarify final details, reports said.



The Hamas delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, who survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Qatar last month.



The Israeli delegation will be headed remotely by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the United States in the talks, CNN reported quoting U.S. officials.



Meanwhile, Trump posted a promising note on social media at the weekend.



'There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East,' he wrote on Truth Social Sunday.



He added, 'I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict'. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW - SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!'



The leadership of Hamas said late last week that it was willing to release Israeli hostages in response to the United States peace deal proposal for ending the war in Gaza, provided further negotiations take place through mediators on a number of key details.



The statement issued by the militant group indicated it was also prepared to hand over administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body as part of a lasting deal to end the fighting, based on 'Palestinian national consensus and Arabic and Islamic support.'



In response, President Trump - who has the support of President Benjamin Netanyahu and many world leaders to the 20-point plan - called on Israel to stop bombing Gaza, adding that he believes the group is 'ready for a lasting peace.'



Hamas reportedly indicated that the U.S. President's comments were 'encouraging' and that it was ready to negotiate further.



UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said the UN was ready and eager to act on the window of opportunity provided by the U.S. initiative on Gaza.



Around 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine, shelter and other desperately needed supplies are on standby, poised to enter the decimated Strip from across the region.



Fletcher said that the Israeli-controlled crossings would need to open and there must be safe movement for civilians and aid workers; unrestricted entry of goods; visas for staff; the space for humanitarians to operate; and the private sector to be revived.



UN aid teams warn that the situation in northern Gaza continues to rapidly deteriorate, as Israel continues its military offensive to seize full control of Gaza City, with tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians unable to leave.



'Military operations and heavy strikes, hitting residential areas and buildings, are driving up the death toll and continue to wreak havoc on the area,' said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.



Hamas' deadly cross border attacks on 2023 October 7, which triggered Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip, completes second anniversary on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News