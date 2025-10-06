Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud, P.Geo., as Senior Technical Advisor. Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud is a highly regarded geoscientist with more than two decades of exploration experience, including extensive work in rare earth elements (REE) and other mining commodities.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud has held senior leadership positions including Vice- President of Exploration with both publicly listed and private companies. Her past roles include Quest Rare Minerals, Vital Metals-where she was instrumental in advancing the Nechalacho rare earth project-and Torngat Metals, which is developing the Strange Lake deposit, one of the largest heavy rare earth deposits globally and directly adjacent to NeoTerrex's Strange Lake West project.

Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud earned her PhD in Geology from Western University, where she specialized in ore deposit modelling and geometallurgy. She further expanded her expertise through a post-doctoral fellowship in rare earth mineralogy at Western, cementing her reputation as a leading expert in REE systems. She is a registered Professional Geoscientist in both Ontario and Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Her technical background encompasses rare earth system analysis, detailed geological and metallurgical domain modelling, and advanced material sorting studies-skills that will directly support NeoTerrex's exploration and development initiatives. With a proven track record in guiding exploration programs from early-stage discovery through to advanced project development, Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud brings both strategic insight and hands-on technical expertise.

Commenting on the appointment, Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud to the NeoTerrex team. Her technical knowledge of rare earths systems, combined with her leadership in advancing some of Canada's most significant REE projects, will add tremendous depth to our technical capabilities. As we continue to advance our rare earths portfolio-including high-potential projects such as Galactic and Revolver, along with our assets in the Strange Lake and Montviel regions-Natalie's expertise will be instrumental in helping us unlock value, strengthen our geological understanding, and ensure that our work is guided by the highest scientific and technical standards."

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the Province of Quebec, with the majority located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America by identifying new deposits in favorable locations.

