Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a 3DIP geophysical survey ("3DIP Survey") at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate project in Jamaica. The purpose of the 3DIP Survey is twofold: to extend the area covered from 16 sq. km to approximately 70 sq. km, and secondly, to identify drill targets to beyond 700m depth - well beyond the 300m depth limitation of previous survey(s). Dias Geophysical has been contracted to undertake the 3DIP Survey (Figure 1). Completion is anticipated in December 2025. 3DIP chargeability and resistivity results, together with existing magnetic geophysical data and geochemical data, will be used to design the 2026 drill program.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "The 3DIP Survey will provide us with valuable chargeability and resistivity data across the majority of the project area, and importantly, at depth. Previous exploration has been successful in identifying copper-gold porphyry mineralization where we see coincident magnetic and chargeability 'highs' coupled with strong surface geochemistry. However, our existing IP data covers only 16 sq. km and is only reliable to approximately 300m depth. This 3DIP Survey will cover approximately 70 sq. km and is intended to be reliable to beyond 700m depth and potentially to 1,000m. We will incorporate this survey data into our geologic model and use it as a tool when designing the 2026 drill program."

The Bellas Gate Project comprises three separate Special Exclusive Prospecting Licenses and totals 13,020 hectares (see Figure 2). On February 11, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport"), a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) whereby Freeport can earn up to 75% in the project by funding up to US$75 million in exploration and project related expenditures (see press release dated February 11, 2025).

Bellas Gate 3DIP Survey Highlights:

Historical IP data shows strong correlation of IP Chargeability anomalies coincident with copper-in soil and airborne magnetic anomalies within three major porphyry belts.

The 3DIP Survey will cover an area measuring approximately 16km by up to 6km wide (Figure 1).

The 3DIP Survey aims to penetrate deeper into known porphyry systems with reliability down to 700m and potentially to 1,000m.

The Company plans to evaluate the geophysical data in real time to generate near surface and deep drill targets for the 2025 and 2026 drilling campaigns.

Well-developed porphyry systems at Bellas Gate occur along three distinct corridors and are defined by coincident copper soil, airborne magnetic and induced polarization anomalies. Priority porphyry systems at Provost, Connors, and Camel Hill have been drill tested to shallow levels and confirmed moderate to strong copper-gold mineralization in each project, including:

Provost: 390.7m at 0.37% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au in PVT0900-002 from 64.1m , including 279.5m at 0.43% copper and 0.24 g/t gold (See press release dated September 25, 2023).

, including 279.5m at 0.43% copper and 0.24 g/t gold (See press release dated September 25, 2023). Camel Hill: 208m at 0.43% Cu and 0.20 g/t Au in CMH8350-001 from only 22m downhole , including 135m at 0.52% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au (See press release dated October 4, 2023).

, including 135m at 0.52% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au (See press release dated October 4, 2023). Connors: 309.0m at 0.44% Cu and 0.33g/t Au in CON9325-001 from 15.0m (See press release September 12, 2022).

The historical IP survey at Bellas Gate project area was limited to a 4km by 4km area (Figure 1). IP data from this historical survey confirmed a strong correlation between the high chargeability anomalies and copper mineralization, but accuracy is limited to approximately 300m depth. Initial drilling at Bellas Gate into approximately the first 500m confirms that the porphyry systems remain open at depth with multiple holes ending in copper-gold mineralization.

The objective of the 3DIP Survey is to see deeper into these systems and evaluate the other identified near surface targets that are located outside the historical IP survey area (Figure 1). The 3DIP Survey spans two grids-Northwest (NW) and Southeast (SE)-with average line lengths of approximately 7.5 km and 5.5 km, respectively. The NW grid includes 4 receiver (Rx) lines, while the SE grid comprises 16 Rx lines. The configuration employs a pole-dipole array with the VCR (common voltage reference) method, featuring 250-metre dipole spacing and 500-metre transmitter station intervals. The layout advances in successive 3D 'patches,' and receiver lines are spaced to optimize coverage.

Geophysical data from the 3DIP Survey should enable the Company to refine drill targets and potential extensions of copper-gold mineralization from known porphyry systems prospects.





Figure 1: Showing the Bellas Gate project area and the current 3DIP Survey area vs. the historical 2DIP survey area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/269198_69f53d62a4d59bc9_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Map showing the Bellas Gate Project area identifying the locations of the copper-gold porphyry prospects and a volcanic redbed copper-silver prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/269198_69f53d62a4d59bc9_002full.jpg

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.

