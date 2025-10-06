Anzeige
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
Icelandair Group hf.: Number of passengers to Iceland increased by 15% in September

Icelandair carried a total of 479 thousand passengers in September, representing a 5% increase compared to September 2024. The growth was strong in the market to Iceland, where passenger numbers rose by 15% and in the market from Iceland, which grew by 12%, reflecting the company's focus on those markets. Of all passengers in September, 34% were traveling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 44% via Iceland, and 5% domestically. The load factor was 81.7%, and on-time performance reached 87.2%, representing a 0.6 percentage point increase year-over-year. Year-to-date, 3.9 million passengers have flown with Icelandair, 7% more than last year.

The leasing business continued to grow, with sold block hours up 3% year-on-year in September and up by 38% year-to-date. Freight volumes, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers, declined by 12% in September but remained 2% higher year-to-date. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 1%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"We continue to see an increase in the share of passengers traveling to and from Iceland. The total number of passengers increased by 5% compared to September 2024, in line with our goal of growing in the shoulder seasons to decrease seasonality in our operations and optimize the utilization of our infrastructure. During the month, we introduced four new destinations, and later this month, we will add the fifth, Miami, Florida. We are very pleased to see our continued high on-time performance. This success is primarily thanks to the outstanding performance of our employees and our ongoing emphasis on operational efficiency."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
